U.S. News & World Report Ranks John Muir Health’s Medical Centers Among Top Local and Regional Hospitals

Walnut Creek Medical Center has at least one nationally ranked service for the 15th straight year.

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Muir Health’s Concord and Walnut Creek medical centers earned the designation of Best Regional Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in its annual list of America's Best Hospitals. To earn this distinction, each medical center had to earn at least one national ranking in a specialty or at least three ratings of “high performing” across the specialties, procedures and conditions evaluated by U.S. News & World Report.

For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

The Walnut Creek Medical Center is ranked second and the Concord Medical Center third out of 50 hospitals in the San Francisco Metro Area, which includes San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties. The two medical centers are also ranked among the top 16 in the state out of more than 400 hospitals.

“We’re very proud and grateful for the continued focus on excellence by our physicians, nurses, clinical and support teams, and volunteers,” said Jane Willemsen, Executive Vice President and President, Hospital Operations at John Muir Health. “As we continue to manage a once-in-a-100 year pandemic, we know that COVID-19 does not stop the need to treat and care for patients with a range of injuries and illnesses. We’re here and ready to safely treat the many needs of our community.”

For the 15th consecutive year, the Walnut Creek Medical Center had at least one service nationally ranked -- one of less than 4% of medical centers across the country that achieved a national ranking. The Walnut Creek Medical Center was nationally ranked in Diabetes & Endocrinology (#44), Gynecology (#37), Orthopedics (#31), and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#34). The medical center also ranked as high-performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Urology. In addition, Walnut Creek was rated as high performing in several adult procedures and conditions, including Back Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Diabetes, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia and Stroke.

The Concord Medical Center was ranked as high-performing in six specialties, including Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, and Urology. In addition, the Concord Medical Center was rated as high performing in 13 adult procedures and conditions, including Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Valve Surgery, Colon Cancer Surgery, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, Stroke and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

“These exceptional recognitions and ratings from one of the most respected sources in health care are a tribute to the talent, skills, empathy and teamwork of our clinicians and staff,” said Russell Rodriguez, M.D, interim Chief Medical Officer at John Muir Health. “Our focus never wavers on doing what is best for our patients and providing the highest quality care and experience.”

“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”

Between the two medical centers, John Muir Health has 798 licensed beds. The Walnut Creek Medical Center also serves as the designated trauma center for Contra Costa County. In addition, the health system offers a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians to care for patients.

The complete rankings and methodology are available at Best Hospitals.

