BNC UltraFlex Low Loss Cable Assemblies Offer Additional Design Opportunities

Amphenol RF adds BNC cables on ultraflex cable type to portfolio, ideal for test and measurement and industrial connectivity applications.

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to offer a full line of high-performance BNC cable assemblies which utilize highly flexible, low loss Times LMR-UF cables. These 50 ohm assemblies are available in multiple configurations in an extensive range of standard lengths from 12 inches to 30 meters and are suitable for a number of applications including test and measurement and industrial connectivity.

BNC cable assemblies are engineered using high-quality connectors which feature the familiar bayonet coupling mechanism for easy mating and un-mating. These connectors are manufactured from machined brass and diecast zinc with nickel plating and offer reliable electrical performance up to 3 GHz. LMR low loss cable is designed with improved shielding compared to standard RF coaxial cables which allows it to achieve low attenuation loss at high frequencies.

These assemblies join a robust portfolio of pre-configured RF cable assemblies available as off-the-shelf solutions for a variety of applications across markets.

For more information: BNC UltraFlex Cable Assemblies Datasheet

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com

