Ryan Sprance Accepted into Fast Company Executive Board

Ryan Sprance, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Awestruck—a leading advertising agency serving the hospitality and entertainment industry—has been accepted into Fast Company Executive Board. The group is an invitation-only professional organization comprised of leaders with a shared commitment to shape the future of business.

Ryan Sprance was selected to join the organization based on his expertise and proven track record in advertising and marketing. As a board member, Ryan Sprance joins other industry-leading peers from the worlds of advertising and marketing, as well as trailblazers in corporate leadership, design, entertainment, media, nonprofit, social impact, social responsibility and technology.

Fellow Fast Company Executive Board member, Scott Gerber, said, “We are pleased to accept Ryan Sprance into the Fast Company Executive Board. When leaders gather in curated, private settings, they can collaborate and create new business opportunities across a broad range of industries. Ryan Sprance brings valuable professional insights and accomplishments to this group.”

Ryan Sprance said, “I am thrilled to be joining the Executive Board at a prestigious publication like Fast Company. As we grow Awestruck into the leading digital advertising agency in the hospitality and entertainment industry, sharing knowledge with the Fast Company readership will be an important networking opportunity.”

As an Executive Board member, Ryan Sprance will have the opportunity to publish relevant professional insights on FastCompany.com. He will focus on creativity, innovation, work-life balance, world-changing ideas and social impact, among other topics. He will also participate in Expert Panel® discussions alongside a diverse group of industry leaders.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY EXECUTIVE BOARD

Founded in 2021, Fast Company Executive Board is a private, vetted professional organization that gives its members a unique, industry-leading peer group. Members are business leaders in the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit who have been selected for their expertise and track record.

ABOUT AWESTRUCK

Awestruck is an innovative media brand and full-service digital advertising agency serving the travel, tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors. Awestruck’s team of industry experts offers a more efficient approach to traditional marketing practices in a way that enables the agency to reimagine clients’ current advertising methods and maximize their returns.

Two of Awestruck’s three co-founders—Ryan Sprance and Dave Marcy—host a weekly podcast to share their take on the latest trends in branding, entrepreneurship and marketing while interviewing guests that are changing the landscape. The Awestruck Marketing Podcast releases a new episode every Tuesday at 6 am EST. The show can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.