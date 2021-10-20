Awestruck Launches Charitable Organization Aiden Foundation, Pledges to Donate $100,000 in 2022

Aiden Foundation Logo

Leading Digital Agency Commits to Helping Nonprofits with Marketing, Incentivizes Employees to Donate Time and Talent

BETHLEHEM, PA, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International advertising agency serving the hospitality and entertainment industries, Awestruck, announced their promise to give back to the community with their new charitable organization, Aiden Foundation. Through this charity, Awestruck pledged to provide free marketing services to various nonprofit organizations, therefore allowing different causes to spend more of their funds raised on pursuing their mission rather than on outside marketing fees.

Awestruck is committed to ensuring Aiden Foundation makes an impact—they promised to donate at least $100,000 in marketing services and monetary donations next year. The services provided are tailored to each charity's needs and can include anything in Awestruck’s wheelhouse, from video production to web design and development or even social media management.

Awestruck’s founders—Ryan Sprance, Dave Marcy, and Nat Collins—decided to start Aiden Foundation after seeing the devastating impact of the pandemic on charities. Sprance elaborated on the decision, saying, "The pandemic has negatively impacted many verticals, one of which is a dramatic reduction in donations to charities that need funding the most. As a result, charitable organizations have had to forgo much-needed marketing services. Aiden Foundation will provide at least $100,000 in services in 2022 to close the gap for as many charities as we can."

Moved by causes closest to them, they decided Aiden Foundation would concentrate on helping groups working with children, cancer treatment, or addiction recovery.

Aiden Foundation has already begun helping three children’s charities: Arandas Foundation, FAN4Kids, and Gift of Adoption. CFO/COO of Gift of Adoption, Brian Murphy, spoke about his experience working with Awestruck on a video project, saying, “We are extremely grateful for the chance to collaborate with the Aiden Foundation on several mission videos for our annual Gather for the Gift event. Their generous donation of time and talent to bring our stories to the screen made a huge impact on the evening's program for both in-person attendees and live-stream viewers.”

The foundation relies on the rallied efforts of Awestruck's media experts. To keep employees willing and eager to assist on these pro bono projects, Awestruck will implement a program where all full-time employees can earn up to one additional week of PTO per year by donating time to work on Aiden Foundation projects. This will allow Aiden Foundation to take on more charities, provide more resources, and ultimately help more families.

Aiden Foundation is accepting applications from groups looking for marketing help in 2022. To be considered, charity representatives should visit the Aiden Foundation page on Awestruck's website and fill out the request form. Aiden Foundation will accept new projects on a rolling basis throughout the year.

ABOUT AWESTRUCK

Awestruck is an innovative media brand and full-service digital advertising agency serving the travel, tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors. Awestruck’s team of industry experts offers a more efficient approach to traditional marketing practices in a way that enables the agency to reimagine clients’ current advertising methods and maximize their returns.

Two of Awestruck’s three co-founders—Ryan Sprance and Dave Marcy—host a weekly podcast to share their take on the latest trends in branding, entrepreneurship and marketing while interviewing guests that are changing the landscape. The Awestruck Marketing Podcast will return this fall for season two. You can find the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.