Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection to Hold Second Hearing

Jefferson City — State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, announces the Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection will hold its second hearing on Aug. 4, 2021, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the State Capitol. The focus of the hearing will be to accept public testimony in regards to the state funding of family planning centers affiliated with abortion providers.

“The issue of taxpayer dollars going toward family planning facilities supported by abortion providers is troubling to say the least,” said Sen. White. “Missouri is a pro-life state, and I want to give the public an opportunity to voice their opinions on whether our state should continue to allow tax dollars to go toward abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood.”

During the hearing, public testimony will be limited to five minutes or less per individual, depending on the number of people requesting to speak. Those who cannot attend in person are encouraged to submit written testimony to Bill.White@senate.mo.gov.

The Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection has been tasked with conducting an extensive study of the state’s Medicaid program, MO HealthNet, and making recommendations to improve its efficiency. The interim committee has also been charged with determining if taxpayer dollars are being spent in a manner that protects the unborn and reflects the values of Missourians.

WHAT: Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection Hearing

WHEN: Aug. 4, 2021, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Senate Committee Room 1, State Capitol

For more information, please contact Sen. White’s office at 573-751-2173. To learn more about Sen. White and his work in the Missouri Senate, please visit senate.mo.gov/white.