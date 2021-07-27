Chelle Coin Aims to Shake the Crypto and Real Estate Industry with New Project, AQRE Home

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chelle Coin (CHL) team is fusing its deep cryptocurrency connections with 30 years of combined real estate experience to launch AQRE Home: a new real estate platform that allows users to buy, sell, and rent properties using U.S. dollars, Chelle Coin, or any major cryptocurrency of their choice. July 23, 2021 saw the official launch of the new platform to the excitement of many.

“We are on a mission to create a large real estate ecosystem with AQRE, and Chelle Coin will always be at the center of that,” said Ronice Harrison, CEO and Founder. “We like to say that AQRE is ‘powered by Chelle Coin’ and we really mean it. Real estate is a huge and profitable industry, but cryptocurrencies like Chelle Coin can be the fuel to make it even more profitable, accessible and secure.”

Chelle Coin is a cryptocurrency token, and the best way to access AQRE’s real estate eco-system made up of the AQRE App, and now AQRE Home.

-As a fixed token, Chelle Coin can not be minted, diluted or debased. Holders will never see the size of their pie shrink.

-Transactions are etched onto a blockchain, which means they cannot be altered or hacked.

-With the AQRE App, Chelle Coin can be invested into non-fungible real estate tokens (NFTs) to earn a passive monthly rental income.

-Now, with AQRE Home, it can be used to pay rent or buy real estate across the United States and Canada.

An April 2021 survey by Finder.com showed that 59 million Americans now own some form cryptocurrency, and recent findings show that 76% of them are concerned about the security of their digital assets and the instability of the crypto market. With this in mind, many holders have started looking for ways to move their cryptocurrency into more stable assets.

With AQRE Home, the Chelle Coin team created a way to do exactly that: a platform where cryptocurrency holders can easily buy real estate assets, or pay their rent with crypto to invest in a more stable and profitable future.

To learn more about buying and renting with cryptocurrency, and look at AQRE’s growing list of properties, visit www.aqrehome.com, or reach out via info@aqrehome.com or 1-844-424-AQRE (2773).