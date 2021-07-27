Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,995 in the last 365 days.

Earlier Start Date for US 119 Marshall Road to Wachob Road Resurfacing Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing the upcoming resurfacing project on US 119 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, will begin July 30 and continue through fall 2021.  The area is three (3) miles south of Punxsutawney, Jefferson County.

It was previously announced the project would not begin until August 2, 2021.

There will be daylight flagging 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to direct traffic throughout the project.  Work includes milling, patching, paving, leveling, minor drainage and guiderail upgrades along with other miscellaneous construction.  Work, and dates are weather dependent.  

Crews from Derry Construction Company, Latrobe, PA will conduct the $2,165,474 operations.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.  511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For information about infrastructure in District 10, including completed work and significant projects, visit www.penndot.gov/D10Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 10 news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs, chgibbs@pa.gov.  

You just read:

Earlier Start Date for US 119 Marshall Road to Wachob Road Resurfacing Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.