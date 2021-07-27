Work Resumes on the Route 4009 (Richard Street) Resurfacing Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, will resume work, Sunday, August 1, on a project to resurface 2.43 miles of Route 4009 (Richard Street) from Weber Lane to East Penn Street in Bedford Township and Bedford Borough, Bedford County.

Beginning, Sunday, August 1, the contractor will be completing milling and resurfacing work during the hours of 6:00 PM and 5:00 AM. Nighttime work will take place for approximately one week, weather depending. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Minor delays up to 15 minutes are possible. Motorists should use caution when traveling in the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles and construction personnel moving within the work area.

Daylight work will also take place under flagging operations.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guiderail upgrades, new signage, and pavement markings.

All work on this $1.1 million project is expected to be completed by mid-September 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101