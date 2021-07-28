Technical Framework Recognized for Charitable Contributions

Sylvia Yost of Technical Framework, LLC, a Colorado IT managed service provider has been recognized for volunteer services to Food Bank for Larimer County.

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Managed Service Provider on Front Lines of Mobile Device Security

The Food Bank of Larimer County, Colorado, has recognized Sylvia Yost of Technical Framework, LLC, for meritorious volunteer efforts in providing food deliveries for those in need.

"Sylvia has been an invaluable member of our company and community. We cannot thank her enough for the hard work and dedication she has devoted to both areas," said Al Harris, co-founder of Technical Framework.

Harris went on to say, "Our team volunteers at both the Larimer County and Weld County food banks in Northern Colorado. As a community, we have vast resources to aid in eliminating hunger. We want to make every effort toward putting those resources to use. That's where volunteers come in."

About Technical Framework: Technical Framework offers information technology consulting services to small- and medium-sized businesses in Northern Colorado and across the USA. Services include management of computers and handhelds, networks and servers, and data security. Technical Framework is committed to providing reliable, honest, and innovative services to its clients based on solid core values.

