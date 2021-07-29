Jekalyn Carr Launches Jekalyn Beauty
Multiple Award Winning Singer-Songwriter To Release Debut Fragrance ‘Jekalyn For Her’ This FridayATLANTA, GA, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top-selling singer-songwriter Jekalyn Carr announces the launch of JEKALYN BEAUTY with the debut of "Jekalyn For Her," a fresh new fragrance for women.
Available this Friday exclusively online at www.jekalynbeauty.com, "Jeklayn For Her" is the first product launch under the Black-owned JEKALYN BEAUTY brand. "Jeklayn For Her" is a romantic and feminine scent that exudes confidence. Perfect for any woman, "Jeklayn For Her," can be worn from the boardroom to the red carpet. The head-turning, show-stopping aromatic elegance is presented in this bold new fragrance for all seasons and any occasion.
"JEKALYN BEAUTY is another expression of my brand to help others. My plan is simple, there's something for everybody at JEKALYN BEAUTY," said founder, CEO Jekalyn Carr. "I'm a huge fan of fragrances. I've always loved to not only smell good, but I've always loved distinctive fragrances that makes me smell elite. So, I wanted to create a fragrance that helps women smell like a Queen at all times."
Join Jekalyn this Friday LIVE at 6:00pm EST on her Facebook and Instagram pages when she will celebrate the launch, chat with fans, share beauty secrets "Jeklayn For Her" is Available Friday, July 30!
