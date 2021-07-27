Real Estate Broker in Falls Church, Virginia Partners with National SEO Agency
Amelia Robinette, whose real estate brokerage provides flat fee services, recently started an aggressive marketing campaign for promotion of her brokerage.FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amelia Robinette, owner of “Only Pay For What You Need Real Estate,” has partnered with national SEO agency, One Click SEO, to increase digital marketing efforts targeted at home buyers in Falls Church, Virginia area as well as Fairfax, Annandale, Arlington, Vienna, and McLean. Amelia has been providing real estate services to both sellers and buyers in the Falls Church area for several years. As a highly respected real estate agent living and working in Falls Church, Virginia Amelia started her flat fee brokerage to help her clients save money and not pay for services they don't really need. The office for Only Pay For What You Need Real Estate is located at 3114 Westley Rd Falls Church, VA 22042
For more information visit: Falls Church, VA real estate broker, Only Pay For What You Need Real Estate.
This increased marketing effort will help to increase the online visibility of Only Pay For What You Need Real Estate in the areas in which they operate. This will be accomplished by leveraging search engine optimization best practices with an increased number of online reviews as a Realtor in Falls Church, VA.
Only Pay For What You Need Real Estate is very different kind of brokerage. Besides being a discount brokerage (a broker who provides traditional real estate services at a discounted price), Amelia’s company is, more specifically, a “Flat Fee” broker. That means that Only Pay For What You Need Real Estate provides listing services for a predetermined fee. This fee remains the same regardless of the selling price of the home. This can save thousands of dollars for clients listing their home for sale. When asked how Only Pay For What You Need Real Estate can offer such a reduced pricing scale to their clients, Amelia was quoted as saying, “We don’t have the usual overhead of other agencies or brokerages. We’re Cloud Based and Virtual so our expenses are a fraction of other brokerages.” By not having certain “traditional” expenses, like a huge office with signage and utility costs, or full time employees present at all times to run the office, Amelia is able to reduce the expenses of the brokerage substantially. She then passes those savings on to her clients, resulting in significant savings.
“Five Star, Full Service, For Less” is the slogan for real estate brokerage. Amelia Robinette wanted to make sure that people understood that just because you’re getting a more affordable rate, you do NOT receive a lesser quality of service. You still get a exceptional level of customer service all while saving a significant sum of money in the process.
The increased focus on advanced digital marketing is due to the fact that the real estate market has been moving more and more online in recent years with 90% of buyers saying that they started their search online before they even got a real estate agent. Amelia has developed in depth knowledge and understanding of the digital market place and knows that the key to future success starts online. She aims to dominate the search engine results in the Falls Church area.
One Click SEO is a national SEO company. Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, One Click SEO has helped many real estate agents, brokers and agencies become more competitive online.
Amelia Robinette said that she is confident looking forward and excited to continue helping home buyers find their dream homes in an area she is proud to call home.
To find out more about Only Pay For What You Need Real Estate, call (571) 353-1531 or visit their office at 3114 Westley Rd Falls Church, VA 22042.
Amelia Robinette
Only Pay for What You Need Real Estate
+1 571-353-1531
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook