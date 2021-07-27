Michigan Avenue bridge repairs over Portage Creek start Monday in downtown Kalamazoo

Contact:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Kalamazoo

HIGHWAY: I-94 Business Loop (BL) (Michigan Avenue)

CLOSEST CITY : Kalamazoo

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be repairing the I-94 BL bridge over Portage Creek. The $412,000 investment includes concrete end block replacement, deck patching, substructure repair, joint replacement, new guardrails, and approach work.

Crews will return in late October to perform an epoxy overlay on the bridge. That work will require single-lane closures, and MDOT will make sure to remind motorists ahead of that work starting.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will extend the life of the bridge and improve safety and ride quality for motorists.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Only one direction of traffic will be allowed through the work zone at a time and in two phases.

From Monday, Aug. 2, through Monday, Aug. 23, two lanes of westbound I-94 BL lanes will be open across the bridge, and eastbound I-94 BL will be detoured on Pitcher Street, Crosstown Parkway, and King Highway.

From Monday, Aug. 23, to Friday, Sept. 17, two lanes of eastbound I-94 BL will be open across the bridge, and westbound I-94 BL will be detoured on M-343 (Gull Road), Ransom Street, and Pitcher Street.