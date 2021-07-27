IT Managed Service Provider on Front Lines of Mobile Device Security

Technical Framework, LLC, a Colorado IT managed service provider, takes on the steep rise in mobile device cybersecurity.

Technical Framework, LLC, a Colorado IT managed service provider, takes on the steep rise in mobile device cybersecurity using network micro-segmentation, anti-malware apps, and mobile device security management.

Do you know where your data is going? According to RSA and Verizon, most cybercrime is now based on mobile platforms such as Android and iOS. According to Verizon's most recent cybersecurity report, a typical mobile device sends data to 10 countries via 18 apps.

"Multiple factors attract hackers to mobile device platforms: 1) Modern mobile devices are comparable to the average desktop PC or laptop in terms of power and capability. 2) Mobile device security apps are lagging in terms of user adoption. 3) Mobile devices are very personal and contain identifiable information on the end-user," said Al Harris, co-founder of Technical Framework.

Harris went on to say, "Part of our solution is to disallow connection of personal mobile devices to corporate networks and urge clients to implement policies forbidding users to download company data to their phones via the cloud. We also provide mobile device management and device anti-malware services. By far, the most important defense tactic is awareness."

About Technical Framework: Technical Framework offers information technology consulting services to small- and medium-sized businesses in Northern Colorado and across the USA. Services include management of computers and handhelds, networks and servers, and data security. Technical Framework is committed to providing reliable, honest, and innovative services to its clients based on solid core values.

