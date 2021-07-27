Williston Barracks // Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A102785

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2021

LOCATION: Mount Philo State Park, Charlotte

VIOLATION: Request for Information -- Stolen Property / Vandalism

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 27, 2021, Vermont State Police were notified of stolen property at Mount Philo State Park in Charlotte, Vermont. A wooden informational kiosk that was constructed by volunteers, was cut at the base of the structure and stolen from the intersection of State Park Road and Mount Philo Road. It was also reported that on the same night, two of the three portable toilets had been tipped over. These events are believed to have taken place in the nighttime hours of Saturday, July 24, 2021. Attached is a photo of the kiosk for reference.

Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police (802)878-7111 and reference case number 21A102785.