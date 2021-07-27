Williston Barracks // Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A102785
TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/24/2021
LOCATION: Mount Philo State Park, Charlotte
VIOLATION: Request for Information -- Stolen Property / Vandalism
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 27, 2021, Vermont State Police were notified of stolen property at Mount Philo State Park in Charlotte, Vermont. A wooden informational kiosk that was constructed by volunteers, was cut at the base of the structure and stolen from the intersection of State Park Road and Mount Philo Road. It was also reported that on the same night, two of the three portable toilets had been tipped over. These events are believed to have taken place in the nighttime hours of Saturday, July 24, 2021. Attached is a photo of the kiosk for reference.
Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police (802)878-7111 and reference case number 21A102785.