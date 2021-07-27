Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,995 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks // Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 21A102785

TROOPER:  Trooper Brandon Sweet                                     

STATION: Williston Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2021

LOCATION: Mount Philo State Park, Charlotte

VIOLATION: Request for Information -- Stolen Property / Vandalism

 

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN                                                            

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On July 27, 2021, Vermont State Police were notified of stolen property at Mount Philo State Park in Charlotte, Vermont.  A wooden informational kiosk that was constructed by volunteers, was cut at the base of the structure and stolen from the intersection of State Park Road and Mount Philo Road.  It was also reported that on the same night, two of the three portable toilets had been tipped over.  These events are believed to have taken place in the nighttime hours of Saturday, July 24, 2021.  Attached is a photo of the kiosk for reference.

 

Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police (802)878-7111 and reference case number 21A102785.

 

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks // Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.