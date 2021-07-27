Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Congratulates Agent Zdenek Tronicek on Quantum Leap Award Win
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) issued a statement congratulating agent Zdenek Tronicek on his Quantum Leap Award win. The distinction is given to one agent who accomplishes extraordinary gains in Real Estate using the Craig Proctor Ultimate Real Estate Success System.
“We are extremely proud of Zdenek for his massive achievements in Real Estate this year guided by the Craig Proctor Ultimate Real Estate Success System.” Said CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “Zdenek is passionate, dedicated, and committed to being the best agent he can be and his numbers and client retention are proof of that. Congratulations Zdenek on a much-deserved win.”
Zdenek was given the award in Laguna Hills, CA at the Craig Proctor SuperConference that took place on Jun 11-13, 2021.
"It’s been a huge honor to receive Quantum Leap Award and it was a long road getting here.” Said Zdenek. “I know it's just a beginning to grow my business to the next level."
The Craig Proctor Ultimate Real Estate Success System that Zdenek employed is endorsed by Top International Real Estate Coaches Craig Proctor and Todd Walters. Zdenek emphasized that his win was only possible with the help of YHSGR policies of NO DOOR KNOCKING, COLD CALLING, OR PROSPECTING ever.
The YHSGR team avoids traditional real estate tactics and focuses on building a team with members expertly executing a specific role. For example, the Marketing department continuously generates new leads and matches them with 55,000 prospective warm buyers in their database. Agents can excel because they put one hundred percent of their focus on serving clients to get homes sold in record time for record prices.
For more information about Zdenek or Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.FindSoCalHome.com and www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Zdenek Tronicek
Zdenek Tronicek is professional real estate expert helping California clients to find a new home or sell their house with optimal results. He is a Team Leader based in Laguna Hills, CA and part of Rudy Kusuma Home Selling Team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in Rosemead, CA. The award-winning company specializes in real estate selling and buying with the most innovative and effective processes backed by proven technology.
Contact Information
Zdenek Tronicek- California Real Estate Agent DRE# 02062603
Company: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 714-369-0896
Email: ztronicek@yourhomesoldguaranteed.com
Website: www.findsocalhome.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn