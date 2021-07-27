Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Program provides additional food assistance

Kansas Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) funds for the 2020-2021 School Year have started distributing and the Thriving Team at Kansas Appleseed hopes to ensure all eligible families receive their funds.

P-EBT is a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Program that provides additional food assistance to families who lost access to school meals due to COVID-19.

The 2020-2021 P-EBT qualifications are different from the previous year.

All school-aged children are eligible if they receive free or reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), and all children in a covered child care facility are eligible if they are enrolled in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

Most importantly, the child is only eligible if they did not receive free or reduced-price meals because the school or child care facility was closed or had been operating with reduced attendance or hours.

If you have any questions or need further information, click here to access DCF’s P-EBT resources such as their school eligibility guide and FAQ document.

 

