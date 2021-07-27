PennDOT Highlights Pollinator Habitat Efforts in Warren County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Warren maintenance facility has implemented an initiative to support the areas pollinators and natural wildflower populations along Route 6.

A revised mowing procedure has been instituted in accordance with the department’s statewide Pollinator Habitat Plan, which was developed with four goals in mind – plant, protect, partner, and promote. The plan supports efforts to establish, maintain, and increase areas with seasonal native wildflowers and plants that help sustain the state’s pollinator species.

The updated mowing schedule calls for identified areas not to be mowed for the majority of the year. This will allow for a longer lifecycle for the wildflowers and other native plants that naturally grow there. Chosen for the program are areas at the Route 6 interchanges with National Forge Road (Route 3022) just outside of Youngsville, Route 62 in Brokenstraw Township, and Main Avenue in the City of Warren and Pleasant Township.

“By changing our mowing patterns at the interchanges along Route 6, we can allow the areas to become habitats that support our natural pollinator populations,” said Adam Elms, manager of the Warren County PennDOT maintenance facility. “These spots were chosen because they offer the highest chance of success based on the plants already growing there.”

Along with allowances for alternate mowing schedules, PennDOT’s Pollinator Habitat Plan also provides opportunities for clubs and other conservation-minded organizations to adopt, plant, maintain habitats on state-owned land and right-of-ways.

“Over the past two years, PennDOT District 1 has taken a more active role in finding groups to create and cultivate pollinator areas,” said PennDOT Roadside Specialist Cheryl Wimer. “This includes a garden space in downtown Corry as well as a larger area along Interstate 90 in Erie County.”

The adoption program is open to groups of any sort, including clubs, schools, churches, businesses, and families. It requires at least a two-year commitment to plant and maintain the designated area. PennDOT offers gloves, safety vests, and garbage bags to groups as needed. Other assistance is given on a case-by-case basis.

Opportunities are available in all the counties in PennDOT’s northwest region, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties. These spaces range in size from something smaller at a rest stop or welcome center to larger areas like medians along interstates.

More information on the PennDOT’s pollinator program can be found on the Adopt and Beautify page of the at www.penndot.gov.

To find out more about opportunities in Warren County or District 1, contact Cheryl Wimer at cwimer@pa.gov or 814-678-7042.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

