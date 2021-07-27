Roush Fenway Sponsor ITsavvy Announces 2021 Race Schedule

Fast Growing technology solution provider sponsors Roush Fenway

This sponsorship connects the excitement of racing with today’s dynamic technology environment. ITsavvy and Roush Fenway both work hard to stay in the lead.” — ITsavvy CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S. and a sponsor of Roush Fenway Racing, just announced the 2021 race schedule.

ITsavvy is set to be a primary sponsor for the race on Aug. 22 at Michigan International Speedway. This is a significant honor, since it is the home track for Roush Fenway owner Jack Roush, a legend in the racing industry. The event, which starts at 3:00pm ET, will be broadcast on NBCSN.

As a primary sponsor, the racecar will feature the ITsavvy brand paint scheme and logos along with other race team assets. Driver Ryan Newman, the pit crew and other race team members will wear ITsavvy branded firesuits and hats; the pit box will prominently display the ITsavvy logo.

ITsavvy will be an associate sponsor for all of the following 2021 races:

• Aug. 15: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

• Aug. 28: Daytona International Speedway

• Sept. 5: Darlington Raceway

• Sept.18: Bristol Motor Speedway

• Sept. 26: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

• Oct. 3: Talladega Superspeedway

• Oct. 10: Charlotte Motor Speedway

• Oct. 17: Texas Motor Speedway

• Oct. 24: Kansas Speedway

“Michigan is a track I look forward to each year on the schedule and I’m proud to be carrying the ITsavvy colors for this race,” said Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 6 ITsavvy Ford Mustang. “We look forward to a strong run and it’s our goal to put the ITsavvy Ford in victory lane in Michigan.”

ITsavvy CEO Mike Theriault said, “We are pleased to continue this relationship with the NASCAR community through our long-term commitment to Roush Fenway Racing. This sponsorship connects the excitement of racing with today’s dynamic technology environment. ITsavvy and Roush Fenway both work hard to stay in the lead.”

Visit ITsavvy’s new Racing webpage: https://www.ITsavvy.com/ITsavvyRacing/

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.ITsavvy.com/roush-fenway-sponsor-itsavvy-announces-2021-race-schedule/

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. In its 34th season in 2021, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway