Delaware crew fighting Montana wildfire

CASCADE, Mont. (July 27, 2021) — Delaware’s “Diamond State” Type 2IA crew is part of more than 200 personnel fighting the Harris Mountain Fire in Cascade County, Montana. Located in difficult and rugged terrain, the blaze was started by lightning on July 23 and is currently 19,103 acres in size. Managed by a Type 2 Incident Management Team (IMT), the fire is expanding in all directions and burning actively in deep drainages. Multiple crews, engines, dozers, water tenders and air resources are providing structure protection.

The team from the First State is led by the Delaware Forest Service’s Sam Topper and consists of 20 volunteer firefighters from the public and private sector. The group departed Blackbird State Forest on July 21 and will serve a 14-day assignment before returning to Delaware.

Delaware also has a Type 6 engine crew fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, currently 33,462 acres in size and 13 percent contained, located in Washington’s Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The team of three firefighters, led by the Delaware Forest Service’s Erich Burkentine, is in the midst of a 21-day assignment. The engine previously served on Southern California’s Dexter Fire.

From left, Bradley Melson of Milford, Eddie Boyer of Frederica, and Jim Charney of Felton are part of the Delaware wildfire crew battling the Harris Mountain Fire south of Cascade, Montana. The 19,103-acre blaze was started by lightning on July 23.

An aircraft drops retardant to slow the growth of the Harris Mountain Fire near Cascade, Montana.

Delaware’s Type 6 engine crew is battling the Cedar Creek Fire in Washington State. The blaze is currently 33,462 acres with 13% containment. (photo by Nikki Testa)