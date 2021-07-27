Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,997 in the last 365 days.

Pandemic relief funds available to older foster youth

July 27, 2021 Contact: Gina Paige, 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

DCF seeks to assist eligible foster youth in accessing federal COVID-19 resources

 

To support older foster youth who have aged out of care, the federal government passed the Supporting Foster Youth and Families Through the Pandemic Act in December 2020. Under this act, foster youth who live in Wisconsin and who have aged out of care can access pandemic relief funds to get financial support with rent, utility bills, transportation, groceries, and other basic needs.

“The COVID-19 public health emergency has put children, youth, and families at risk,” said Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson. “This funding will allow us to continue to provide critical services to young adults and ensure that they have the necessary supports to thrive.”

To be categorically eligible for direct financial assistance, young adults must:

  • Age out of care (a group home, foster home, treatment foster home, residential care center, or court-ordered kinship care) between January 27, 2020, and September 30, 2021; and,
  • Be a Wisconsin resident.

Other assistance may be available for eligible Independent Living youth up to age 23. 

Current and former foster youth are encouraged to contact their local Transition Resource Agency or fill out a form on DCF’s website to determine their eligibility and receive more information.

DCF is trying to reach as many eligible youth as possible to ensure individuals receive this critical support; however, not all foster youth who age out of care remain connected to the state’s independent Living program. Advocates can help spread the word by downloading and sharing social media content and fliers from DCF’s Foster Youth Relief Funds Public Awareness Tool Kit.

To learn more about DCF, visit www.dcf.wisconsin.gov and follow @WisDCF on Twitter and Facebook. This release is also available as an Adobe pdf document.

 

You just read:

Pandemic relief funds available to older foster youth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.