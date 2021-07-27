Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hiker Rescued on Mt. Monadnock

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton 603-271-3361 July 27, 2021

Jaffrey, NH – On July 26, 2021 at approximately 4:45 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by a Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Mountain Patrol Ranger about a hiker experiencing a medical issue on the White Cross Trail at Monadnock State Park. The victim, 22-year-old Timothy Grindheim of Richmond, VA, was hiking with friends when he started experiencing a medical issue and was in need of assistance.

Monadnock Park staff and Conservation Officers from the Fish and Game Department responded to the White Cross Trail just below the summit. After getting some rest, food, and water, Grindheim was able to walk down with assistance, arriving at the trailhead at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Grindheim ultimately refused medical treatment and was not transported by ambulance. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, please visit hikesafe.com.

