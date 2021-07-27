State Prisons to Host Hiring Events in Raleigh on Friday

The Department of Public Safety will host hiring events on Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the three state prisons in Raleigh: Central Prison, N.C. Correctional Institution for Women and Wake Correctional Center.

Prisons has openings for correctional officers and for nurses. Qualified candidates will receive conditional same-day offers of employment. Nurses are eligible for signing bonuses of $3,000 – $5,000, depending on licensure and experience. Nurse candidates should apply at either Central Prison or NCCIW for interviews. Correctional officer candidates can apply at all three prisons.

Computers will be available to complete applications on-site, but candidates are strongly encouraged to complete applications at www.ncdps.gov/careers before attending. Positions at the facilities receive a North Carolina state benefits plan including medical insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, state retirement pension, 12 paid holidays and paid training.

Candidates who are unable to attend the events can contact a recruiter at recruiters@ncdps.gov for information on future hiring events.

Prison visitors must adhere to safety guidelines for COVID-19, as established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Mask-wearing is required. Visitors will be subject to a search of personal items and a pat/frisk search prior to entering the facility’s visitation area. Tobacco and cellphones are prohibited.

ADDRESSES:

Central Prison

1300 Western Blvd.

N.C. Correctional Institution for Women

1034 Bragg St.

Wake Correctional Center

1000 Rock Quarry Rd

###