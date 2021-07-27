Elephante Releases Introspective, Haunting New Single "Holy Ghosts"

Holy Ghosts Single

Sophomore Album to Come Early Fall

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elephante explores the depths of nostalgia and longing in entrancing new single “Holy Ghosts,” which is out now.

Listen to “Holy Ghosts” HERE: https://elephante.lnk.to/HolyGhosts

Playing on the theme of escapism, “Holy Ghosts” paints an eerily vivid picture of Los Angeles as a ghost town during peak pandemic. It’s reminiscent and dark with vibey, organic production and moody guitar riffs, leaving listeners yearning for the normalcy of human connection and interaction.

“I frequently found myself daydreaming about how great things were in the past - touring, seeing friends, even just being around people. Even when I’d try to move on and accept the current state of the world, I felt like I was being haunted by these memories - my “Holy Ghosts” that I was trying to outrun.” — Elephante



Following the arrival of last month’s “High Water,” Elephante continues to turn heads and attract tastemaker acclaim with his new alt-electronic sonic shift with praise from American Songwriter, AUGUSTMAN, Dancing Astronaut, FLAUNT, Huffington Post, VULKAN, and more.

Expect more music and Elephante’s sophomore album early this Fall.



ABOUT ELEPHANTE

A wildly innovative producer, artist, and songwriter fusing melodic electronic dance music with pop, blues, rock, and other genres, Elephante (American musical artist Tim Wu) is living what many people might call “The American Dream”. As the son of Taiwanese immigrants, his Asian-American upbringing in Michigan was unique and sometimes isolating. He graduated from Harvard University and entered corporate America at a top global consultant firm….and HATED it, so he addressed his unhappiness — “the elephant in the room” — and pursued his passion in music. To date, he’s garnered hundreds of millions of streams across his two indie EPs: I Am The Elephante (2016), a nine-track exploration of progressive house, synthpop and trap; and Glass Mansion (2018), which shot to #1 on iTunes’ U.S. Dance chart. His upcoming project, Heavy Glow, represents his first full-length studio album, a largely solo effort further pushing the boundaries of dance music, featuring the debut single, “High Water.” Elephante has headlined two sold-out national tours, played nightlife residencies including those at Hard Rock and Wynn Las Vegas, and appeared at major music festivals such as Lollapalooza, EDC Las Vegas, and Electric Zoo.

