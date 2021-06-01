Electronic Music's Latest Obsession, MADDS, Brings The Heat Like You'll "Never Forget" in Steamy New Single and Video

MADDS photo credit to Lex Merico MADDS Never Forget single art

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MADDS, the stunning South African-born, Los Angeles-based DJ, kicks off the summer with her brand new party-house single, “Never Forget.”

Check it out: https://bit.ly/34DRkXO

The multi-hyphenate producer, model, and designer extraordinaire provides all of the ingredients for the ultimate summer anthem: pulsating beats, dance-ready drops, sultry vocals, and sassy, daring lyrics. The “Never Forget” video follows MADDS as she flawlessly balances multiple business ventures from a bikini photoshoot, to DJing a pool party, to playing the ultimate, energetic hostess, all without even breaking a sweat. Clad in the swimsuit collection she launched with AKOSHA this past spring, MADDS and her model gal pals, Cindy Prado, Alexa Collins, Brianna Gonva, Sabrina Calvo, and Alba Toba, show off the seductive, fun new designs.

The buoyant and infectious single is an ode to female empowerment and sexual freedom – who needs boy drama when your girls are here to live large? Certainly, not MADDS.

“Never Forget” was inspired by a girls trip to Mykonos, and “every night we were drinking wine and dancing to Calvin Harris until sunrise,” MADDS beams. “There was no drama and it was incredible! Not a single tear was shed over boy drama,” she laughs.

When MADDS isn’t jet-setting for gigs, laying low with her lady friends, or producing music, she keeps busy. In collaboration with AKOSHA, MADDS designed and launched a line of posh bikinis in March 2021, finding inspiration from her grandmother’s antique plate collection in South Africa. And it doesn’t stop there. Also in the pipeline, there’s an app, a couple of Netflix series, and a pair of residencies, one in Las Vegas as a headliner at Resort World, and another to be announced very soon. Additionally, she is scheduled to appear at Firefly Festival and Blended Austin in 2021.

During her tenure, MADDS has shared stages with the likes of Steve Aoki, Bad Bunny, Deorro, Hardwell, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, NERVO, and more. She’s been a featured artist at major American music festivals such as Coachella and EDC, and has toured internationally throughout Europe, Australia, and Mexico.

Stay up-to-date with the latest via her official Instagram and Twitter pages because MADDS is primed to take over the dance scene in 2021 and beyond, and you’ll “Never Forget” it!

ABOUT MADDS:

The life of Madison Louch, better known by her stage name MADDS, is anything but boring. Born abroad in South Africa, but raised stateside in sunny Los Angeles, California, MADDS got her first taste of EDM at the ripe age of 13. She hasn’t looked back since. “My parents took me to Salt Lake City for a work trip and we ended up at a rave on my 13th birthday,” the DJ, electronic music producer, and songwriter laughs. “Benny Benassi was playing. It was the first time I heard EDM and I immediately became obsessed.”

Motivated to become a career producer, and not the pageant girl her mother had hoped for, MADDS went on her first international tour at age 20 and, after 22 dates throughout Spain alone, she found herself taking a lengthy sabbatical in Ibiza to focus on honing her craft. “While I was there, I finally went to music production school. It was all work, work, work, school and writing.”



CONNECT WITH MADDS:

https://www.instagram.com/madds

https://twitter.com/madisonlouch

https://www.facebook.com/maddsofficial

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAJI78SgdFLGRvWE0AdQc1w

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Bdyam7rtOjqj4m1PfpeUy?si=jHFrV0W_RfesJ_mI0YrEaQ



MADDS ~ Never Forget (Official Music Video)