Kittanning Street Road Closure for Patching

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a road closure for Kittanning Street (State Route 2004) in Butler County (City of Butler).

Kittanning Street (State Route 2004) will close Monday, August 9 to Thursday, August 12, 2021 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day for patching on Kittanning Street between Jefferson Street and the railroad crossing. This is a daylight closure only.

To detour, motorists should use State Route 68 to State Route 422 to State Route 2006 to State Route 2004.

