Kittanning Street Road Closure for Patching

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a road closure for Kittanning Street (State Route 2004) in Butler County (City of Butler).

Kittanning Street (State Route 2004) will close Monday, August 9 to Thursday, August 12, 2021 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day for patching on Kittanning Street between Jefferson Street and the railroad crossing.  This is a daylight closure only.

To detour, motorists should use State Route 68 to State Route 422 to State Route 2006 to State Route 2004. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

