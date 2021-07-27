Backyard Workroom Announces Distributorship Agreement with Beaver Boxes
Robert Burnett of Beaver Boxes sees his agreement with Backyard Workroom as an opportunity to transform the shed industry in the Austin areaRICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand in Austin, TX for tiny homes, backyard offices/studios and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) has grown tremendously. Homeowners are avoiding the high cost of larger properties by staying in their current home and building an office, she-shed, man-cave or guest room in their backyard. It is especially important for remote workers who need a quiet place to work.
Robert Burnett picked up on this trend two years ago and started his business, Beaver Boxes. Burnett has 20+ years of experience in the manufactured/modular home industry. “Our specialty at the beginning was Park Model RVs. We saw a desire for people to have their individuality reflected in their homes. Why not provide them a variety of canvases to start from? We began to offer tiny homes on trailers, shipping container homes, and more recently ADUs,” Burnett said.
Burnett struggled with how to get these structures into backyards. Mobile home toters, cranes and forklifts were not a realistic option for transfer of these structures. “In our search for a solution, we stumbled on Backyard Workroom and had to get involved with this market changing product,” Burnett stated.
Being able to build on-site with advanced, sustainable materials appealed to Burnett. “Backyard Workroom is a game-changer for us. We are no longer held captive to logistics. We can build Backyard Workroom buildings anywhere we can carry the components to,” declared Burnett.
Backyard Workroom benefits from the Beaver Box distribution agreement by having an outlet for their products in Travis and Williamson Counties. Eric Benavides, Founder of Backyard Workroom states, “Having a local presence in the Austin area is a key component for our continued growth. Robert Burnett knows this area very well and local knowledge will serve the demand for Backyard Workrooms in the Austin market with great effectiveness.”
