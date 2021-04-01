Backyard Workroom, LLC Is Proud to Announce an Exclusive with Horton World Solutions for a New Prefab Building System
HWS predicts earth-friendly monolithic composite system will revolutionize the construction industry.RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid-19 has forever transformed how we live and work. Extended families live under one roof to save on expenses, and technology allows more people to work from home than ever before. These cost-saving trends are here to stay. That’s why so many people are looking to add thoughtfully planned, multi-use spaces to their homes.
Eric Benavides founded Backyard Workroom, LLC to help meet the demands for homeowners needing more privacy and space at a price they could afford. Initially, he manufactured the prefab buildings with traditional building methods and materials. However, always on the lookout for sustainable products that fit their mission, he turned to a new earth-friendly structural insulated system to build the prefab modular structures.
The reasons for buying a Backyard Workroom vary, but the trend is clear: People are more socially conscious and willing to invest in more efficient ways to improve their property and help the environment. Modular workrooms help people do their part by offering a sustainable, durable, factory-made product with a low impact on the environment.
Terry Horton and Horton World Solutions (HWS)
A dedicated leader for positive change, Terry Horton always considered himself blessed in being involved in the early development stages of D.R. Horton, the largest homebuilder in the U.S. He spearheads HWS to advance a better quality of life through sustainable housing. After attending an MIT Solve Conference, Horton recognized “Our current building systems are unsustainable,” and that, “with the addition of 1.2 billion housing units by the year 2045, we’ve got to improve the way we build houses.”
Striving to leave the world a better place, Horton created HWS to focus on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). HWS’s mission is to create environmentally sustainable and affordable products to make housing more accessible. After traveling from Africa to South America and Eastern Europe on mission trips, he wanted to create a way to provide housing to third-world countries. But first, he had to prove its value by rolling it out in the U.S. “To be sovereign beings, we must act responsibly and reduce our carbon footprint,” he declared.
Changing the Approach to Home Building
“The U.S. has made great strides in technology, health, and other areas, but sticks and bricks building has stayed the same for 150 years,” he pointed out. With millions registered in construction trades in America, “that’s a lot of minds to change.”
Through trial and error, he perfected a sustainable construction material and modular system using products from leading companies such as Dupont Labs. “The U.S. is the last to embrace modular home building—In Scandinavia, 70% of homes are modular,” he said, “And in Western Europe, it’s at 30%--the U.S. lags way behind at just 3%.”
Horton spent seven years engineering and refining the monolithic composite system. Currently, HWS is building a 1,500 square foot home with this product in Azle, Texas, and plans to release the cutting-edge patent-pending product to the housing market soon.
Strategic Alliance Between Horton and Backyard Workroom
In December 2020, at the Dallas Farmer’s Market, Benavides was showcasing a Backyard Workroom model. There, he met Doug Stufflebean from HWS and the relationship was born. After touring each other’s factories, Horton and Benavides agreed to incorporate the HWS system into Backyard Workroom’s patent-pending design.
“With Eric’s background in home building and his know-how in sales and marketing, we felt Backyard Workroom was the perfect fit for this product,” stated Horton.
The Monolithic Composite System
The panels, windows, and door openings are precision cut with high-pressure water jets and delivered to Backyard Workroom’s factory in Richardson, Texas. There, the engineered buildings are factory finished with pre-wired electrical, doors, windows and trim, interior and exterior paint, and a spray-on weatherproof roof coating.
Constructed with an extruded polystyrene core and laminate veneer, the patent-pending monolithic composite panels are four-inches thick and assembled using polycarbonate connectors. Lighter, and more durable than traditional studs and sheetrock, the monolithic composite system forms the ceiling & roof system and walls that slide into the steel foundation. Four trained staff can assemble the Backyard Workroom from start to finish in less than half a day.
Good Business Practices Start with Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG)
Like Horton, Benavides recognizes the economic and environmental impact solved by Backyard Workroom. Three central factors measure ESG: 1) Sustainability, 2) Societal impact and 3) Environmental concerns including threats of climate change. Learn more at //www.investopedia.com/terms/e/environmental-social-and-governance-esg-criteria.asp
The criteria set forth by ESG ratings help determine a company’s ethics as a future performance indicator. Backyard Workroom and HWS products rate highly in all three and increase the quality of life by:
● Designing products and processes that minimize waste and reduce costs, while protecting our natural resources
● Enabling people to create thoughtful spaces that have a positive impact on society
● Actively embracing products and technologies to advance a more sustainable future and better quality of life
Benavides offers the Backyard Workroom brand as a unique franchise opportunity so people can market and sell his product all over the U.S. “Backyard Workroom is taking a step in the right direction by using this quality building material that will improve and forever change the future of building construction, and we are proud to bring this innovative product to the market,” said Benavides.
