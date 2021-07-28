Crossvale Hosts Virtual Workshop on Debugging, Monitoring, and Continuous Delivery Using Red Hat Runtimes and OpenShift

One of the nation's best in rethinking digital transformation hosted a new, revolutionary virtual workshop.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossvale, a Red Hat APEX Partner, announced today that it recently hosted a virtual workshop on debugging, monitoring, and continuous delivery using Red Hat Runtimes and OpenShift.

The virtual workshop was held on June 30.

"This virtual workshop showed how developers can get more insights into their applications before and after they hit production using Red Hat Runtimes and OpenShift to debug and monitor application behavior and performance," said Todd Millard, vice president of sales and spokesperson for Crossvale. "Once the app is ready to go into production, the module shows how to continuously deploy those applications to the cloud safely and consistently."

Built on proven open-source technologies, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, according to Millard, lets you streamline and automate development processes and accelerate product life cycles by giving developers more control over their environment and a wider choice of tools and components.

As for what attendees of the virtual workshop learned, Millard revealed that the focus of the workshop was to show how to debug, instrument, deploy and monitor a modern microservice application continuously using CI/CD automated pipelines and application monitoring features in OpenShift.

In addition to the virtual workshop, Crossvale was recently named Customer Solution Success Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions. The award is part of the annual Red Hat North America Partner Awards, which aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization and open hybrid cloud.

Crossvale was honored for its dedication to providing innovative open-source solutions to customers in the commercial sector. Specifically, Crossvale was recognized for the outstanding use of the Red Hat platforms in developing uniquely tailored solutions to meet specific customer needs and improve efficiency and productivity.

Red Hat's North America Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for successfully delivering innovative open-source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2020 across several categories that span Red Hat's open hybrid cloud portfolio and their continued dedication to delivering customer success.

