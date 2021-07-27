Benefit Advisors Network Announces Actuarial Directors for Canadian Market
Actuarial Solutions Inc. to Provide Actuarial Support to BAN Canada and Its Members
Joe and Jason’s depth and breadth of experience in the actuarial market is second to none, meaning, they each understand the nuanced details that are so critical in today’s benefits landscape.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN), the premiere international network of independent employee benefit firms, has named Joe Nunes, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Actuarial Solutions Inc., as well as Jason Vary, President of Actuarial Solutions Inc., to serve as actuarial co-directors and subject matter experts for BAN Canada. Nunes and Vary will continue their work with Actuarial Solutions.
As co-directors, they will each be responsible for providing BAN members with easy access to expertise around all aspects of the design and funding of retirement plans and retiree health plans.
With more than three decades of experience, Nunes has practiced in the area of pensions and retiree health plans. Nunes has a wide range of experience including pension plan valuations, converting plans from defined benefit to defined contribution, and plan wind-ups. He has also supported the negotiation of changes to benefit levels and ancillary benefits and has significant experience in the governance of defined contribution programs. In addition, Nunes provides clients with expert independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, as well as matters before arbitrators and the courts. Nunes is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and the Society of Actuaries.
Vary has practiced in defined benefit pension and retiree health plans for more than twenty years. He has experience with a wide variety of plan designs including single-employer, multi-employer, jointly-sponsored, private sector, government, unionized, non-unionized, as well as registered and non-registered executive plans. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and the Society of Actuaries, as well as an active volunteer for the International Actuarial Association, and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario. Vary is a well-respected figurehead within the market, presenting seminars and lectures at a variety industry conferences.
“Joe and Jason’s depth and breadth of experience in the actuarial market is second to none, meaning, they each understand the nuanced details that are so critical in today’s benefits landscape,” says Perry Braun, Executive Director, Benefit Advisors Network. “Our members are fortunate to have both of them, and the entire firm, at their disposal, giving them an edge over the competition.”
“Joe, Jason, and their team at Actuarial Solutions have and will continue to provide education and instill confidence into BAN members around the detailed world of pensions as it relates to Canada,” says Maria Stephans, National Account Executive, Benefit Advisors Network. “Having industry expertise in this space is crucial for our members to be leaders for their clients.”
Continues Braun, “Joe and Jason’s role as actuarial co-directors are so important in today’s market. The valuation of pensions continues to increase in complexity while plan sponsors are looking more and more to their insurance brokers and independent consultants for administrative support and cost management.”
In April, BAN launched in the Canadian market, with Owen & Associates and The Leslie Group becoming the first two members based in Canada. BAN intentionally limits membership to top-tier firms only. The organizational philosophy of collaboration while providing world-class resources, such as preferred pricing arrangements and direct access to underwriters, has helped its members continue to grow, thrive, and succeed.
About BAN
Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com.
Jessica Tiller
Pugh & Tiller PR
jtiller@pughandtillerpr.com