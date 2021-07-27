Route 11/15 Closed in Chapman Township, Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that northbound and southbound lanes of Route 11/15 are closed between Winding Road and Peffer Valley Road in Chapman Township, Snyder County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Old Route 15 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for approximately an hour.

Motorists should expect major delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

