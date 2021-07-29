AI-Camera Leader VDO360 Achieves Compatibility Certification with Latest Barco ClickShare Conference Software
VDO360 NavAI, TridentAI, CompassX, 1SEE, and 3SEE cameras are Barco ClickShare Conference certified.
VDO360 has five Barco ClickShare compatible cameras in their lineup. This includes the NavAI, TridentAI, CompassX, 1SEE, and the 3SEE.
Achieving certification with leading partners in the UC space, like Barco, gives our joint customers confidence in system interoperability.”EDGEWATER, MD., USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cutting-edge camera manufacturer VDO360 announces Barco ClickShare compatibility certification for five cameras. Their latest AI-driven cameras, the NavAI and TridentAI are ClickShare Conference compatible, along with the CompassX, and the 1SEE, and 3SEE webcams.
— Pat Cassella, VDO360, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales
VDO360 designs cameras to work well with every major Unified Communication (UC) system, including Barco. Barco puts all cameras through a rigorous and ongoing testing program. Certification means that these cameras work seamlessly with the ClickShare Conference experience.
"One of our primary goals is to make sure our cameras are plug-and-play with the most popular collaboration and conferencing platforms. Achieving certification with leading partners in the UC space, like Barco, gives our joint customers confidence in system interoperability," says Pat Cassella, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales.
The Barco ClickShare Conference system works with a broad range of USB peripherals. This includes speakers, microphones, speakerphones, video cameras, and all-in-one soundbar solutions. ClickShare Conference is an agnostic platform meant to work with the audio and video equipment you use, whatever it may be. It's easy to start a video call from your laptop, using your favorite video conferencing platform, and instantly connect to the USB peripherals in your meeting room. Barco works closely with an ever-growing community of alliance partners globally to deliver the broadest range of peripheral compatibility.
VDO360 is a leading provider of intelligent cameras for the UC space. They specifically engineered their AI-based auto-framing cameras to meet the needs of dynamic presenters. Teachers, trainers, and remote teams need freedom of movement within their meeting spaces. VDO360's NaturalVision™ algorithm allows people to have interactions that feel more in-person.
Visit the VDO360 Partner page to find out more about their collaborations with other tech companies, and feel free to reach out to Pat Casella for any questions about VDO360 cameras.
About VDO360
VDO360 designs and manufactures next-generation video collaboration systems with a razor-sharp eye for what people need now and where technology is going. They create world-class solutions that are affordable, easy-to-use, eco-friendly, and work well with the platforms people depend on. For additional information, visit vdo360.com.
Tamiko Willie
VDO360
tamiko@vdo360.com
VDO360 Demonstrates NavAI and TridentAI in Action