Finasana, Financial Wellness and Literacy Platform, Launches
Online financial literacy platform Finasana has launched. Championing financial balance, Finasana demystifies financial concepts with audio and video content.
The truth is, if you’re a living, breathing human, you do need to think about money, because money has the ability to hold you back from your dreams or pave the way for them.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of financial wellness and literacy platform Finasana. The start-up simplifies personal finance topics through short, easy-to-understand video and audio content supplemented by hands-on activities, quizzes, and next-step recommendations. Finasana empowers users to reshape their money mindset, regain control of their finances, and achieve long-term success and wellness.
— Gabi Slemer, Founder, Finasana
The name Finasana (fin for finance, and asana, which is a Sanskrit word used in yoga traditionally referring to meditative posture) is fitting, as the platform’s focus is financial balance. For ex-Wall Street banker, registered yoga teacher, and Founder Gabriela Slemer, CFA, financial balance means giving money the space and value it deserves.
“So many people get stressed out by money or, on the other end of the spectrum, they don’t think about money at all. Maybe they don’t think they have enough or don’t consider themselves ‘money people,’” said Gabi.
“The truth is, if you’re a living, breathing human, you do need to think about money, because money has the ability to hold you back from your dreams or pave the way for them.”
Finasana champions accessibility. The platform’s content takes financial literacy back to basics and prioritizes simple language and fun, relevant, and engaging storytelling. The videos and audios connect abstract financial concepts to real life, so subscribers can understand what a term means and how it impacts them.
Accuracy is also critical to Finasana’s mission. All content was designed, developed, and reviewed by finance industry experts, wellness professionals, and award-winning educators. The lessons are not prescriptive. Instead, they equip users with the tools needed to overcome unhelpful beliefs about money, break bad habits, and make smart financial decisions – whatever their income or age.
Finasana’s content touches on six fundamental categories: financial wellness, budgeting, spending, saving, borrowing, and investing. Each category is broken down into Paths, which are curated collections of videos, audios, activities, quizzes, and next-step recommendations.
Subscribers can engage with content in order or jump around between Paths depending on their goals and interests.
“Finasana was designed with flexibility in mind,” said Gabi.
“We recognize that no two peoples’ financial situation is the same, so we’ve created an individualized, choose-your-own-adventure experience.”
Basic subscriptions are free and give users a taste of Finasana's Paths, blog posts, and newsletter. Premium users can opt for monthly or annual billing, with annual subscribers benefiting from a 35 percent discount.
“Signing up is quick and easy. It takes less than two minutes to get started, and you can join with your Google or Facebook account or your email address,” confirmed Gabi.
“Our content applies to anyone that uses money anywhere in the world. If you want to work toward financial freedom, Finasana is for you.”
Finasana’s team is on track to release the Android and iOS apps this summer. New content is also in development.
About Finasana:
Finasana is an online financial wellness and literacy platform. The platform is centered around financial balance, which means giving money the space and value it deserves so that subscribers can use money to pave the way for their dreams. Developed by finance, wellness, and education professionals, the short, curated video and audio content, hands-on activities, and quizzes empower subscribers to reclaim control of their finances. Finasana champions simplicity and accessibility to make financial literacy attainable for everyone through six categories: investing, budgeting, financial wellness, saving, spending, and borrowing. Free and Premium subscriptions are available now. Finasana also partners with businesses, delivering off-the-shelf and customized solutions.
