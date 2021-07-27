G&F: Best Fishing Practices in Warming Waters

Anglers urged to avoid fishing Flat Creek past 2 pm.

Jackson - As Wyoming faces another year of drought, trout are grappling with reduced food and oxygen, and in many instances, their very survival. The conditions have fish managers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department concerned about the impacts on fish in many of the local rivers and lakes.

As the water levels drop, the temperature rises. Warm water is a threat to trout and other cold-water species. Fish stress quicker in warmer water because the water holds less oxygen, which greatly hampers a fish's ability to recover from the rigors of being caught. As water temperature approaches 70 degrees the chance for cutthroat trout to survive being caught and released is reduced. Water temperature is particularly important for anglers practicing catch and release or where regulations require most fish to be released, like Flat Creek on the National Elk Refuge. With the opener of this popular fishery right around the corner, on August 1, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is urging anglers not to fish Flat Creek after 2pm when water temperatures are most likely to reach 70 degrees.

Additionally, it is recommended to play and land fish as quickly as possible to reduce exhaustion stress. Other best practices include keeping fish in the water as much as possible, not squeezing the fish or placing fingers in the gills and removing the hook gently. If hooked deeply, it is best to simply cut the leader. Anglers needing more information can contact Diana Miller or Clark Johnson at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Jackson Regional office (307-733-2321).

