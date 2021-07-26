I-376 Banksville Interchange Project Online Virtual Public Open House Thursday

​

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are pleased to invite you to attend one of two Virtual Public Open House sessions being conducted on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 to discuss the S.R. 376, Section A59 Banksville Interchange project. Session One will be from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM and Session Two will be from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. Public input throughout project development is very important to the success of the project. This briefing offers the opportunity to provide input and engage in a question and answer session with the project design team.

The meetings will be held:

Time: Session 1 – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Session 2 – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021

Location: Online only, link available online (see below)

The project consists of constructing new exit points from I-376 and Banksville Road (State Route 19) to Sawmill Run Boulevard (State Route 51) thus eliminating the weave movement that is currently present where Banksville Road merges with I-376 just before the Fort Pitt Tunnel. These new exit points will consist of a new ramp from I-376 containing a bridge carrying traffic over Banksville Road and tying into a new slip ramp from Banksville Road. The movement for traffic going from Banksville Road to the Fort Pitt Tunnel will still operate as it does today. Other work consists of new retaining walls along the Banksville Road slip ramp, a new outbound fourth lane from Banksville to the Parkway Center Drive off-ramp, a new inbound third lane from the Parkway Center Drive on-ramp to the new I-376 exit ramp, and updated signing throughout the project.

To gain access to the meeting please visit the project webpage below. A link will be provided on the bottom of the webpage to enter the meeting. The webpage can also be found by going to the PennDOT website (www.penndot.gov) and clicking Regional Offices at the top of the screen. From there, click District 11 on the map of Pennsylvania, then click Public Meetings under the District Links on the right side of the page, then click on the Allegheny County tile and lastly click the I-376 Banksville Interchange tile. In addition to meeting access, the presentation from the Public Open House will be posted on the webpage after the meeting to view at your convenience along with a link to provide feedback to the project team.

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-11/PublicMeetings/AlleghenyCounty/Pages/I-376BanksvilleInterchangeProject.aspx

Along with the link to the Live Virtual Meeting, the page also includes information on the project, contact information, and an online comment form.

Again, these Virtual Public Open House sessions will be recorded and posted at the link above for you to review at your leisure at the conclusion of the presentation if you are unable to join us.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #