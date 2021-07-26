Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces Goal to Raise $100K to Help Kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty announced today that the award-winning brokerage has made a commitment to raise $100,000 for Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles (CHLA). In addition to this donation goal, YHSGR also made public their desire to become “the most charitable real estate brokerage in North America,” according to the company’s leadership.
Though Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has experienced rapid success since its inception in 2007, the company has maintained a corporate culture of charitable giving and volunteerism that has become central to YHSGR’s values.
“We are committed to investing in the needs of our community through our Go Serve Big Mission!” said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “We have been a long-time supporter of CHLA and are proud to announce our $100K in 12-month donation goal. Our team is known for meeting and exceeding every goal we set and we are certain this time will be no different.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed agents and employees regularly give a portion of income from home sales to worthy causes that positively impact the area’s surrounding communities. As a designated “give back to the community brokerage”, agents give a portion of each closed transaction to a charity of their choice, but clients are never asked to make donations.
As part of the $100K donation initiative, Samantha Neustadter, Senior Associate Director of Corporate Partnerships at the Foundation Department of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles received a check from YHSGR today for $11,650, their Q2 installment of their donation goal. In the next 90 days, Rudy Kusuma and his team intend to raise an additional $25K to donate as their Q3 contribution to the hospital.
Since Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty raises the funds for CHLA through a portion of their home sales, this means that every home sold this year by YHSGR will directly impact children seeking treatment at the hospital.
“In order for CHLA to provide their lifesaving work and keep family medical bills to a minimum, CHLA depends on sponsorships and donations.” said Kusuma. “I am extremely proud of our agents for their positive impact in helping sick children and our communities at large by participating in this big goal.”
In order to meet their $100K in 12 months’ donation goal for CHLA, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is asking the community for help via referrals of anyone who is considering buying or selling a home. As these referrals flow into the brokerage, the YHSGR team will employ their award-winning approach to ensuring homes are bought and sold quickly for prices and terms that meet and exceed client expectations.
Anyone who refers a client to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty to help them meet their donation goal is guaranteed “award-winning service” in addition to the life-changing impact of the donation resulting from the final transaction. To refer friends, neighbors, family members and associates who are considering making a move, call 626-789-0159.
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit the company’s website at YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Contact Information
Rudy Lira Kusuma - California Real Estate Broker License 01820322
Company: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-789-0159
Location: Agents throughout Southern California
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
626-789-0159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn