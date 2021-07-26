Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-196 improvements continue in Holland

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Allegan

HIGHWAY: Westbound I-196

CLOSEST CITY: Holland

START DATE: Thursday, July 29, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $2.3 million to rebuild more than 3 miles of westbound I-196 from east of M-40 to east of 60th Street in the city of Holland. Work includes resurfacing, joint replacement, and new guardrail.

This project is in coordination with Rebuilding I-196 from Holland to Saugatuck.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: One lane of westbound I-196 will be shifted to the eastbound side of the roadway just east of M-40. This will close the westbound I-196 ramps to and from M-40, and traffic will be detoured to I-196 Business Route (Byron Road), then southbound US-31 to M-40.

Northbound US-31 will continue to be detoured onto eastbound I-196 and M-40.

Southbound US-31 will be reduced to one lane and crossed over to the northbound side near 60th Street.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle safety and operations, as well as extending the service life of the roadway.

