Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,318 in the last 365 days.

Southbound I-675 closed from M-58 to south I-675 junction starting July 28

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAY: Southbound I-675

CLOSEST CITY: Saginaw

ESTIMATED DATE:             Wednesday, July 28, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close and detour southbound I-675 from M-58 to the south junction of the I-75/I-675 junction to accommodate pavement and structure repairs. This work is part of an overall $10.5 million investment to improve more than 8.5 miles of concrete pavement along the I-675 corridor in Saginaw County.

This project includes work on 36 bridge and culvert structures to address steel improvements, bridge deck surfaces, railing upgrades, and painting.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   From July 28 to Aug. 27, crews will close southbound I-675 from M-58 to the south I-75/I-675 junction. Drivers should follow the posted detour via northbound I-675 and southbound I-75.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface of I-675 while addressing various improvements on several bridges and structures along the corridor.

You just read:

Southbound I-675 closed from M-58 to south I-675 junction starting July 28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.