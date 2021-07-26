JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation enacting several new public safety measures have been signed into law by the governor. Senate Bills 53 & 60 relax the residency requirement for members of the Kansas City Police Department, prohibit law enforcement officers from using respiratory chokeholds unless deadly force is authorized and enact several other reforms.
Public Safety Legislation Signed into Law
July 26, 2021, 22:41 GMT
