SimpleNexus joins NAMMBA to foster a more racially and gender diverse mortgage professional community
We are proud to partner with NAMMBA, which is leading the way by advancing initiatives that promote greater inclusivity in homeownership and the mortgage professional community”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announced SimpleNexus, developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, and settlement agents, has joined its membership. Through the partnership, NAMMBA and SimpleNexus will focus on growing a more racially and gender diverse mortgage workforce and engaging in initiatives that enable mortgage professionals to better serve the needs of underserved, minority communities.
“SimpleNexus is a great match for a partnership with NAMMBA,” says NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Not only are they committed to serving the communities in which they are based, they want to grow their workforce to reflect that community. Their forward-thinking in this endeavor is key to showing other industry leaders how to make a difference in the lives of every American.”
Through the partnership, NAMMBA members will be given special access to SimpleNexus’ award-winning homeownership platform. SimpleNexus employees will have access to NAMMBA membership benefits, including training, new hire programs, and leadership development. SimpleNexus will offer NAMMBA members exclusive webinars and digital mortgage technology education opportunities.
According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75% of all first-time homebuyers will comprise women, millennials and people of color. Even in the face of tight housing inventory, purchase mortgage opportunity is changing and growing. According to NAMMBA’s most recent mortgage market forecast, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African Americans and Hispanics) generated more than $292 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, which amounts to 24.2% of all purchase dollar opportunities.
“SimpleNexus is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion within the organization and the housing finance industry at large,” said SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates. “We are proud to partner with NAMMBA, which is leading the way by advancing initiatives that promote greater inclusivity in homeownership and the mortgage professional community.”
SimpleNexus will kick off its partnership with the NAMMBA community by hosting the webinar “Digital Closings: Growing Your Network & Business with the Latest Innovation,” which will give lenders tips for succeeding in a customer-led purchase market with digital mortgage technology. The webinar will be held Thursday, August 5, from 2-3 pm ET. Registration is required at https://www.nammba.org/nammba-events/2021/8/5/digital-closings-grow-your-network-amp-business-with-the-latest-innovation.
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit http://www.nammba.org.
About SimpleNexus, LLC
SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms' native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings — all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.
