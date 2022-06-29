NAMMBA Announces Partnership with ACUMA
NAMMBA announces that as of today it will begin a partnership with American Credit Union Mortgage Association.
Strength comes from diversity, whether that diversity is found in the workplace or among the growing ranks of diverse homeowners."ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announces that as of today it will begin a partnership with American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA). Headquartered in Middleton, WI, ACUMA focuses on supporting the credit union mortgage lending industry through educational and networking opportunities.
— Peter Benjamin CMB, president American Credit Union Mortgage Association
NAMMBA’s partnership with ACUMA gives them the opportunity to come closer to achieving Mission 2025 - their goal to connect 50,000+ students to the real estate finance industry by the year 2025. With a more diverse talent pool comes fresher ideas and innovations, and NAMMBA is excited to have the support from ACUMA is eager to join in on that objective.
“This partnership with ACUMA will be great for NAMMBA’s mission to increase the engagement of women and minorities in the mortgage banking industry,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “This mission cannot be achieved on our own, so we are happy that ACUMA is taking action to show their commitment to diversity and inclusion.”
“Strength comes from diversity, whether that diversity is found in the workplace or among the growing ranks of diverse homeowners,” says Peter Benjamin CMB, president of the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA). “Extending homeownership to and for all has always been ACUMA’s objective. We hope our partnership with NAMMBA will strengthen each organization’s efforts, enabling both of us to be even more effective serving our members, and current and potential homeowners.”
About ACUMA
The American Credit Union Mortgage Association is a non-for-profit trade association dedicated to credit unions and mortgage lending. ACUMA provides resources and education to credit unions aimed at streamlining performance, processes, and procedures for real estate lending services. ACUMA's goal is to encourage credit unions to help more consumers get fairly priced and safe mortgage loans delivered locally, and in so doing, providing them with a pathway to the American dream of home ownership. ACUMA brings together the shared real estate lending and financing interests of hundreds of credit unions and CUSOs. ACUMA member organizations include federal and state charted credit unions and CUSO, mortgage insurance companies, secondary market investors, investment banking firms and technology companies.
Visit ACUMA’s website at www.acuma.org for more information.
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals
For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org
