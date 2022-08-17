NAMMBA NAMES DR. LATHAN TURNER EXECUTIVE FOUNDATION DIRECTOR
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announced Dr. Lathan E. Turner has been named Executive Foundation Director.
I am really excited about this next step for the foundation, and I cannot wait to see where Dr. Turner takes MISSION 2025 with the expansion of chapters on highly diverse college campuses.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announced Dr. Lathan E. Turner has been named Executive Foundation Director of the nonprofit and is devoted to leading our MISSION 2025 Initiative where we will launch 100 chapters on 100 college campuses.
— NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB
Dr. Turner worked primarily with Piedmont Technical College, NC State University, and East Carolina University in a variety of long-tenured positions focused on student talent. It is this body of work that makes him highly qualified for the role and includes positions such as Associate Dean of Students, to the Associate Director in the Office of Student Transitions. “I am really excited about this next step for the foundation, and I cannot wait to see where Dr. Turner takes MISSION 2025 with the expansion of chapters on highly diverse college campuses,” said J. Tony Thompson (CMB), Founder and CEO of NAMMBA. Tony goes on to say “With Lathan on the team, NAMMBA will be able to further assist the real estate industry with an influx of talent as the workforce, in general, retires 10k people a day and growing. This vacuum adversely affects our industry at both the employee and leadership levels and these chapters will help address the issue.”
Dr. Turner’s hiring comes as NAMMBA implements a plan of strategic growth in the college chapters to help unlock value for our partners by building a pipeline of young and diverse talent for their organizations that directly correlate with the communities they serve.
“I appreciate the opportunity provided by NAMMBA to continue working with talented young adults interested in the real estate finance industry. Diversification in all segments of our society is critical to the overall success of businesses and individuals.”, said Dr. Turner.
NAMMBA is poised to help companies attract and retain qualified new professionals. Dr. Turner joins the foundation from East Carolina University, based in Greenville, NC. He holds both a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management and a Master’s Degree in Business Education from S.C. State University. Additionally, he holds a Doctorate in Education from North Carolina State University.
If you’d like to learn more, please book time on his calendar here or reach out via email to: lathan.turner@nammba.org.
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals
For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org
Jade Winfrey
NAMMBA
8773630340 ext.
email us here