Derecho Community Forestry Grant Program

The Iowa Legislature appropriated state infrastructure funds to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be used for a community-based tree planting program for derecho recovery.

The Derecho Community Forestry Grant Program provides reimbursable grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 to be used for the purchase and planting of trees suitable to Iowa on publicly owned lands. Qualifying public planting lands include, but are not limited to, street right-of-ways, parks, school grounds, courthouse lawns, public buildings, fairgrounds, cemeteries, libraries and trails. Award recipients are required to provide a dollar-for-dollar cash match for purchase of trees and materials from Iowa businesses.

A total of $250,000 in matching funds will be made available to local governments, schools and service organizations in the 27 Iowa counties included in the Governor’s Derecho Disaster Proclamation for planting trees. The application and rules are available online at www.iowadnr.gov/urbanforestry. Entities may submit multiple proposals. Applications are due by Aug. 20.

