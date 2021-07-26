Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Job Announcement - Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator

Salary $17.00 Hourly

Location Grand Forks, ND

Job Type Part-Time/Temporary

Department Unit 1 - Administration

Job Number 2021-U1-GF-51-VTCC

General Summary or Purpose

This position works a maximum of 20 hours per week. The Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator is responsible for maintaining the files of all participants who are involved in the Veterans Treatment Court.  The coordinator will contact all collaborating organizations (treatment provider, probation officer, mentor coordinator, veterans agencies, etc.) and prepare progress reports for the weekly review hearings.  The coordinator will also maintain the overall statistical data, budget, and other relevant information required for evaluation of the program.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3166321/part-time-veterans-treatment-court-coordinator-grand-forks?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

