PennDOT Soliciting Feedback on Usage of the Game Land Parking Lots During the Route 428 Paving Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking public input on the possible usage of the public parking for the Pennsylvania State Game Lands 96 along Route 428 during a repaving project in Venango and Crawford counties.

The proposed change to the project would allow for construction equipment to be parked in the lots throughout the project, which is expected to be completed in September 2021. Public parking during that period would be limited.

Feedback can be given by contacting Ben Vincent, PennDOT project manager, at bvincent@pa.gov or 814-678-7367. The comment period will be open through August 3, 2021.

The nearly $1.9 million resurfacing project includes resurfacing of approximately eight miles of Route 428 from the intersection of Buxton Road (Route 4022) in Plum Township, Venango County to the intersection of Route 408 in Troy Township, Crawford County, as well as from Shaffer Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough to Route 8 in Venango County.

Work will also include base repairs, tree trimming and removal, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, ADA curb ramps and pavement markings.

No detours are expected in connection with the project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc. of New Galilee, PA. The contract cost is $1,875,578.00, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

