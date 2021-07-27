Minnesota Computer Contract Just Renewed for Nor-Tech

State of Minnesota renews Nor-Tech’s computer contract.

We are working harder and have more resources than most other distributors to deliver products within the shortest possible timeframe” — Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota-based Nor-Tech, one of the leading distributors of PC technology for state, regional and local governments and schools, just announced that their Buy.IT Minnesota State Technology contract (no. 160318) has just been renewed for another year. Among the reasons are an excellent track record of outstanding service and superior products throughout the first three years of the contract.

The technology they offer through the contract is easy to deploy, intuitive to use, cost-effective, powerful, sturdy and backed by Nor-Tech’s famous No Wait-Time Support.

Products and services available through Nor-Tech include: tablets, portable computers,

ruggedized portable computers, desktop computers, monitors, computer accessories and cables,

tablet/laptop cases, general computer services and warranties.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “As most buyers know, the technology industry has been dealing with a temporary shortage of components in the supply chain and the resulting backlog. We are working harder and have more resources than most other distributors to deliver products within the shortest possible timeframe.”

Headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. for nearly two decades, Nor-Tech’s has a solid history of delivering the best, most cost-effective technology products to organizations throughout the state. Eligible buyers include Minnesota State Agencies, as defined by Minnesota statute and Members of the Cooperative Purchase Ventures (CPV) program.

A list of products Nor-Tech is offering through the contract is available at: https://mn.gov/buyit/hardware_index.html. To order, contact Craig Solomon:

csolomon@nor-tech.com or 952-221-5841.To learn more about Nor-Tech, visit

www.nor-tech.com

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

