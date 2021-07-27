Fitzgerald Auto Malls Celebrated the Grand Opening of its Newly Renovated Fitzgerald Mazda Annapolis
The Mazda showroom has been transformed to a state-of-the-art energy-efficient glass-enclosed showcase
For us, this new showroom is a testament to Fitzgerald’s commitment to energy efficiency and employee wellbeing.”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past Wednesday, Fitzgerald Auto Malls celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated Fitzgerald Mazda Annapolis. This was the first in-person event held at Fitzgerald Auto Mall since the beginning of the pandemic. Attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony included a citation from U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, and a citation from the Annapolis state delegation who attended, including State Senator Sarah Elfreth, Delegate Dana Jones, Delegate Shaneka Henson, and other community partners and friends.
— Jack Fitzgerald
Built in the 1960s as a traditional VW store, Fitzgerald purchased the Mazda dealership in 1999. The Mazda showroom has now undergone a complete transformation to a state-of-the-art energy-efficient glass-enclosed showcase. Designed by architect Penney Design Group and general contractor Porter Construction, the Fitzgerald Mazda dealership adds more natural light to workspaces and an open floor concept to the showroom and offices. “Our people are very excited to work in and welcome the community to our bright and expansive new showroom. For us, this new showroom is a testament to Fitzgerald’s commitment to energy efficiency and employee wellbeing.” said Jack Fitzgerald, founder of Fitzgerald Auto Malls.
About Fitzgerald Auto Mall
In 1966, Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning, the guiding principle was to provide exceptional value in the most comfortable, customer friendly sales and service environment possible. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Malls represents over twenty brands at Auto Mall locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida. Fitzgerald Auto Mall operates a Management System that is certified to ISO9001 for Quality and an Environmental Management System certified to ISO14001. Transparency You Can Trust, That's the #FitzWay! www.FitzMall.com
Lauryn Hreben
ROIG Communications
+1 202-629-2306
email us here