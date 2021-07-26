Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-2/US-41/M-35 project in Gladstone starts Aug. 9

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Delta

HIGHWAY: US-2/US-41/M-35

CLOSEST CITY: Gladstone

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Late September 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $475,000 in concrete pavement repairs, shoulder aggregate, and pavement markings on about 2 miles of US-2/US-41/M-35 from Lakeshore Drive north to the CN/WC Railroad overpass in the city of Gladstone, Delta County.

The project map is available on Mi Drive

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained on US-2/US-41/M-35 using single-lane closures.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety.  

US-2/US-41/M-35 project in Gladstone starts Aug. 9

