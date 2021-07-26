Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-26 Quincy Creek culvert project starts July 29

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Houghton

HIGHWAY: M-26

CLOSEST TOWNS: Dollar Bay, Hubbell

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Thursday, July 29, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Late August 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $840,000 to replace the M-26 culvert at Quincy Creek in Houghton County. The project includes scour countermeasures and approach reconstruction.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-26 will be closed at Quincy Creek with through-traffic detoured on US-41.The detour is expected to be in place beginning Aug. 2 and is scheduled to be lifted by Aug. 17. Some work will require lane closures with traffic regulators or shoulder closures.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The project will build a safe, long-term replacement for a culvert and roadway damaged in the June 2018 Father's Day Flood.  

