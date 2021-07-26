Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,320 in the last 365 days.

MDE to Temporarily Relocate Offices

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 26, 2021

JACKSON, Miss – Due to repeated water leaks and flooding in the Central High School Building (CHS), the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will relocate employees who work in CHS in mid-August.  The move is necessary because the Department of Finance and Administration needs to make extensive repairs to the building. 

The MDE is securing office space at South Pointe Business Park in Clinton. Core MDE staff will work from South Pointe, and others will telework temporarily. The MDE will work with the Legislature to secure funds to move the entire office to South Pointe. Phone numbers and email addresses for all staff will remain the same.  

The moving date will be announced once it has been finalized.  

MDE moved its CHS staff to South Pointe in 2015 when a fire in the Jackson Marriott damaged the building. After repairs were completed one year later, staff moved back to CHS.

 

You just read:

MDE to Temporarily Relocate Offices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.