MDE to Temporarily Relocate Offices

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 26, 2021

JACKSON, Miss – Due to repeated water leaks and flooding in the Central High School Building (CHS), the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will relocate employees who work in CHS in mid-August. The move is necessary because the Department of Finance and Administration needs to make extensive repairs to the building.

The MDE is securing office space at South Pointe Business Park in Clinton. Core MDE staff will work from South Pointe, and others will telework temporarily. The MDE will work with the Legislature to secure funds to move the entire office to South Pointe. Phone numbers and email addresses for all staff will remain the same.

The moving date will be announced once it has been finalized.

MDE moved its CHS staff to South Pointe in 2015 when a fire in the Jackson Marriott damaged the building. After repairs were completed one year later, staff moved back to CHS.