St. Albans // Multiple vehicle break-ins

CASE#: 21A202782 / 21A202783

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 7/26/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Covey Dr. / South River St.

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIMS: Alex Maskell (19) / Joshua Brueckner (30)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 26, 2021 at aproximately 0530 hours, Vermont State Police received two separate reports of vehicle break-ins in the area of South River St. and Covey Dr. in Swanton. Complainants from both addresses advised that their vehicles had been gone through between 2200 and the time of the call the following day at 0530. These events area believed to be linked to the same offender. Among the items stolen was a firearm and credit cards. Anyone with information on either of these incidents is encouraged to call Vermont State Police.